THX redesigned its iconic movie theater intro, and it’s bonkers

You probably recognize the THX logo, but you absolutely recognize THX’s sound. The high-end audio company, known for putting its stamp of approval on everything from movie theater screens to headphones, developed its “ Deep Note ” audio trademark in 1982. It’s a computer generated glissando, which smears together several octaves of pitches until, at the last moment, they find a harmony that kicks you in the gut. The Deep Note has become an unmistakable part of the movie-going experience—when it plays before the trailers in a theater, you just know that some crazy, almost world ending stuff is about to go down.

Now, working with the creative studio American Meme, THX has released a new trailer for its Deep Note dubbed Genesis. Deep Note audio you know is the same, but how we get there, with the sort of visual narrative that only makes sense in pre-film movie theater land, is quite the trip.

Allow me, dear reader, to offer you a play by play of the most ambitious 65-second blockbuster you’ve ever seen.

The trailer begins, aptly, with what would seem to be the beginning of time itself: The Big Bang. We’re flying through space, possibly through star nebula—no, wait. They’re just clouds. And under the clouds, a mountain range. But, actually—I’m typing this as I go and will not be editing out my errors—the mountain range was really just a vision inside a droplet of water. Scratch that, it’s a droplet of water resting atop a dragonfly’s wing! Defying all known laws of physics, the dragonfly takes flight in slow motion, spreading bioluminescence as it drifts over strange plant life. Eat your heart out, James Cameron.

That’s when the camera spins and we’re plunged underwater. Before you can even fathom the dragonfly’s fate, we’re being yanked out of the water. Now, we’re flying through a city ahead of police chopper as it glances through an urban canyon. Is the chopper the reincarnated dragonfly? Is it a metaphor for human progress? Is it just there because kids will be like, “oh, cool chopper!”? No one knows. The camera yanks us out of this dream, away from the city until…you’re pulled through a snow globe. That’s right, you just got St. Elsewhere’d, chump. You just wasted 30 seconds of your fleeting existence flying around a damn glass globe. This rich narrative was penned, no lie, by the guy who wrote Sharknado.

Presumably, now we are firmly in real world. Wait… No. It’s space. WE’RE IN SPACE NOW.

That’s when a robot wearing its hat sideways—that’s how you know he’s chill—hovers by. Chillbot hits some buttons on a panel, presumably managing one of his several fake THX worlds, owned and operated by THX purely to allow people with small bladders to run to the bathroom just one more time before the film starts. We’re on a space ship that looks vaguely Stars Warsian, but not so Stars Warsian it will get a call from Disney’s lawyers. As we contemplate the legal precedents that shape modern cinema, whoosh—we’re hurtling through hyperspace.