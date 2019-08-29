How to address the pitfalls of remote work

The ability to work remotely is an important job feature for many candidates. The 2019 State of Remote Work report published by social media management platform Buffer found that 99% of respondents want to work remotely at least part of the time for the rest of their careers. Another survey by Staples released in February 2019 found that 64% of employees work remotely at least part of the time and that 67% would quit if their workplace became less flexible .

But, even though remote work is popular, it’s still not perfect. Remote workers face key challenges that can affect engagement, satisfaction, and productivity, says Hailley Griffis, head of public relations with Buffer. In fact, another 2019 survey by digital workplace solution provider Igloo found that seven in 10 of these workers face challenges they wouldn’t face in an office setting.

“One of the things people miss out on the most is that communication and connection, especially in a situation where you have a company that has both office workers and remote workers, because they might not be considering this,” Griffis says.

Being always on

While in-office employees have the physical separation of an external workplace as well as the psychological cues of shutting down work and leaving the office, people who work from home may feel like they never leave work. That can lead to reduced productivity and burnout. The Buffer survey found that 22% of workers struggle with disconnecting from work.

At Buffer, where the entire workforce is remote, employees publish their work hours on Slack and on their Google calendars. If someone tries to schedule a meeting outside of work hours, they’re alerted to that fact. The company also has rules about communication channels like Slack.

Managers also keep an eye on correspondence time stamps. “Having leadership lead by example and then having colleagues sort of look out for one another and be like, ‘Hey, isn’t it 8 p.m. where you are? How come you’re still online?'” Griffis says. It’s one thing if a remote team member is working late because they took advantage of their job flexibility to take care of something else in the afternoon. But there might be a problem if it happens regularly, she says.

Feeling lonely and disconnected

And while they may feel a nonstop connection to work, they may be lonely, too. The 2019 Buffer survey found that roughly one in five do. And left to their own devices, remote workers can respond more negatively about work than in-office peers. A 2017 study by leadership training firm VitalSmarts found that 52% of remote workers didn’t feel as though they were treated equally by their colleagues. Forty-one percent of remote employees thought coworkers said bad things behind their backs versus 31% of onsite employees.