This is why networking doesn’t always work for women

The value of connecting unacquainted friends at work shouldn’t be understated, especially for women. In this role, you’re exposed to new information, ideas, and advice, your performance soars, and even your prospects of promotion can improve.

But like so many other workplace phenomena, why do men benefit more from brokering these new connections than women?

Researchers have previously tried to answer this question by viewing this process of brokering from a structural angle. Performance is determined by where the individual sits in the network and not according to the individual themselves. The broker is seen, perhaps understandably, to hold a position of power within the network and so variations in their performance are explained by examining how others react to them.

For instance, earlier studies have suggested that women who are making these connections perform worse than men in broker networks because these types of networks are typically masculine. The person in the position to make connections is associated with the male stereotype of power and dominance. Women who take on powerful, dominant roles are penalized for violating gender stereotypes that prescribe that women should be communal. As a result, female brokers become the target of animosity, and their reputation suffers.

But this explanation doesn’t tell the full story.

My colleague Ajay Mehra and I conducted three separate studies examining the performance of women and men in friendship networks. We found that women who perceived themselves to be brokers in a friendship network not only performed worse than men under the same conditions, but worse than women in networks where everyone is directly connected to each other. It didn’t matter if the women were actually friendship brokers, only that they believed they were.

In contrast, the men’s performance remained constant across both network types. Men have traditionally benefited from open networks where contacts are connected to you but not to each other, because they’re associated with stereotypically male characteristics like status, power, and control.