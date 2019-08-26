Here’s all the fine print on Disney+

Disney is giving fans a better idea of what to expect with its Disney+ streaming service when it launches on November 12. In addition to the actual content , Disney+ will come with the following perks and restrictions:

With a $7 per month (or $70 per year) Disney+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch on up to four screens at the same time and can register up to 10 devices total. (We’ve asked Disney whether users will be able to deactivate devices they no longer use.)

Each Disney+ account can have up to seven profiles, each with their own recommendations and watch lists. Kids under age 7 will also get a different interface, sorted by character.

For offline viewing, Disney+ won’t limit how many movies and shows you can download, beyond what your device’s storage allows, Engadget reports.

4K HDR is included at no extra charge, with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support if you have the requisite hardware.

Unlike Netflix, which releases entire seasons of its shows at once, Disney+ will opt for a more traditional weekly release schedule for new episodes, CNet reports.

CNet also notes that Disney is calling $7 per month an “initial” price, suggesting that the cost will increase as the catalog grows.

A report by Cord Cutters News claims that the $13/month bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will have stricter stream limits: Hulu will allow just a single stream instead of the usual two, and ESPN+ will allow two streams instead of five. (Disney has not confirmed this officially.)

With 4K and four simultaneous streams, Disney+ is matching the features of Netflix’s $16 per month Premium plan at less than half the price, though it’s also taking a harder stance on password sharing by capping the total number of devices subscribers can activate. We’ll have to see whether that becomes an annoyance for legitimate subscribers as well.