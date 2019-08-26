9 cool Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney announcements from the D23 Expo

Disney’s D23 expo is a chance for the monolothic family-friendly entertainment conglomerate to flex its mighty muscle. (You know, unlike all the other times of the year?)

The biannual three-day event hit both the Anaheim Convention Center and the internet over the weekend like a Death Star injected with superserum, pummeling those following along breathlessly with precious posters, trailers, and announcements from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar—all of which are owned by the Mouse House. Try and fight it, but there is no escaping. You will want to see at least several of these upcoming projects, and you’ll experience the precise amount of tantalization Disney wants to inflict upon you. Whee!

Here are the 9 announcements from D23 most likely to make you want to fast-forward through time.

Black Panther 2

Although there was obviously always going to be a sequel to the critically beloved, $1.3M-grossing, Best Picture-nominated megahit, the project now officially has a release date (May 6, 2022) and writer/director Ryan Coogler confirmed to return.

Ewan McGregor will be Obi-Wan Kenobi again

The actor has said for years that he’d be open to returning to the Star Wars universe to revive the iconic character he played in the prequels. He even came pretty close to a standalone during that early glut of potential projects after Disney first acquired Star Wars and announced a sequel trilogy. Now, McGregor is officially set to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for an untitled Disney+ series that will take place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It will be the third live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, following Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, which premieres in November, and an as-yet untitled Rogue One spinoff that follows Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor.

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey star in 2020 Pixar movie, Soul

The second original Pixar film in 2020 after Onward in March—looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer for Cars 14—Soul is directed by Inside Out vet Pete Doctor, and has a similarly inward-looking plot. (The tagline is “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you?”) Look for Soul on June 19, 2020.