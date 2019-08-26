Sweetgreen now has a healthy salad for your dog

Today, Sweetgreen has a new menu item: dog food. It’s a bag of dog treats that contains only two ingredients, sliced apple and sweet potato, which actually show up in Sweetgreen salads. Sweetgreen partnered with the direct-to-consumer pet startup Wild One to create this food, which is called Plants for Pups. “We set out to create a treat mix akin to a Sweetgreen salad,” says Minali Chatani, Wild One’s cofounder and head of brand.

The dog food is made along the same principles as Sweetgreen’s salads: They’re designed to be tasty, healthy, and made with transparently sourced ingredients. The collaboration began when Nic Jammet, Sweetgreen’s cofounder, stopped by the Wild One holiday pop-up and began to think about the sourcing process for dog food, which is notoriously opaque. Together, the brands decided to collaborate on Plants for Pups as a way to showcase their mutual mission to bring transparency to food. As we’ve reported in the past, Wild One is known for its single-ingredient treats that are free of chemicals and fillers. The ingredients in the Plants for Pups treats are sourced from farms in the United States.

“We bring expertise on the treat industry and dog nutrition, and they bring their knowledge of ingredient suppliers and sourcing,” says Chatani.

The partnership makes sense because the average Sweetgreen customer who happens to have a dog will care what their pet eats. The 4-ounce Plants for Pups bags will be sold for $16 on both the Wild One and Sweetgreen online stores, as well as Sweetgreen’s Tavern store in Washington, D.C., and during the opening events at Sweetgreen’s Houston location in Montrose.

While dogs aren’t allowed in most Sweetgreen stores unless they are service animals (because of health and safety regulations), many locations have outdoor seating that are open to pets. The Montrose location will have a pet-friendly outdoor park attached to the location.