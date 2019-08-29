How to pack for any trip in just a carry-on suitcase

Last year, nearly 29 million “mishandled” bags didn’t show up at the correct baggage claim carousel, according to air transport IT provider Sita , which monitors global baggage handling. And passengers left waiting for those bags spent an average of 36 hours wondering when they’d be reunited with their luggage. But let’s be honest, you don’t have 36 hours to waste. That’s why many frequent flyers and business travelers opt for a carry-on-only travel regimen. In fact, the most common piece of travel advice we get from company founders and CEOs? “Carry-on only.”

Or in the words of Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti: “Never check a bag. Ever. For any reason. Nothing good happens.”

Sure, that works for overnight trips—but what about weeklong, or even monthlong travel commitments? Where there’s an overhead cabin space, there’s a way. “No matter how long I will be gone, I will only carry-on,” Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer for Visa, says.

We tapped our network of CEOs, founders, and business owners who have been around the world a time or two to get their best advice, smartest tips, and most trusted travel products so that you’ll never have to check your luggage again.

Pack lighter and tighter

You’ve probably heard that rolling up your clothes helps to maximize space in your carry-on. But what about wrinkles? You don’t have to sacrifice folding your button-downs to keep them crisp; you just have to change your measurements. “To fit more in your bag, fold your clothes clean and tight to the size of your suitcase, not the size of your usual fold,” Bethany C. Meyers, founder and CEO of be.come fitness, says. “The more you can fold your clothes to meet the edges of your bag, the more you’ll fit!”

And to really keep the wrinkles away, take a hint from brand consultant Ana Andjelic. “I am probably the only one who is doing this, but I wrap my clothes in tissue paper when packing,” she says. “It keeps them from wrinkling and getting all bunched up even if I am flying for 14 hours to Japan.” Plastic dry-cleaner bags work equally well and are a great way to reuse the single-use wrapping.

Get off on the right foot(wear)

For in-flight comfort, startup investor and adviser Fran Hauser swears by Allbirds merino wool runners. “These truly are the world’s most comfortable shoes and make running through the airport a breeze,” she says.