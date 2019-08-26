We need to define America’s new middle class

When my parents emigrated (separately) to the U.S. from Hungary in the late 1950s and 1960s, they both landed in the Midwest: the heartbeat of America, the hub of American manufacturing, and the foundation of the American Dream. In the past 60 years, that heartbeat has changed as we’ve moved squarely into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Today the United States has the largest wealth gap since before the Great Depression. That should be the focus of the 2020 Presidential election. How will the candidates restore America’s once-thriving middle class in the age of Industry 4.0?

Why we need to redefine middle-class America

The year 2015 was the first on record that middle-income families no longer made up the majority in America.Since 1971, the share of Americans in the middle class has fallen by nine points, and the share of income in the middle class has fallen by 19 points.

While the economic implications of this finding vary, one thing remains certain: In the U.S., “middle class” stands for the American dream, and the majority of those middle-class Americans live in the Rust Belt.

Between 2000 and 2010, manufacturing employment in six Great Lakes states dropped by 35% and eliminated 1.6 million jobs, a more dramatic decline than during the Great Depression. During those same ten years, median household incomes fell more in five of the six Great Lakes states than in the entire U.S. More recently, General Motors provided perhaps the most significant warnings to date when they stated their need to embrace technology to survive, a business imperative that would see thousands of workers losing their jobs.

While the U.S. has seen some of the largest gains in manufacturing jobs in the past two years, that only tells part of the story. Manufacturing jobs constitute a smaller share of U.S. jobs, down from 25% in 1970 to 8.5% today. Expenses such as healthcare and retirement chip away at wages for the manufacturing jobs that remain. For every $1 increase in manufacturing wages since 1970, workers pay $2.33 for education, $1.85 for housing, and $1.42 for out-of-pocket healthcare costs—nullifying any wage growth.

As expenses rise and advanced technologies are embraced, we need to redefine middle-class America to ensure everyone benefits equitably from the brave new world we create.