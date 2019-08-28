How to talk to your boss about emotional labor

As the author of a book about emotional labor , I have a lot of conversations with women about how to make others aware of the additional work that they often end up doing. At the end of a recent talk, I got a question from a woman whose situation sounded all too familiar: She was catering to a team of men who didn’t realize how much they relied on her for work that wasn’t in her job description. Taking notes, carefully wording emails, soothing egos, curtailing disagreements, planning after-work activities, being available constantly—all of these things were taking a toll on her and cutting into the time where she could be doing her actual job.

“How do I talk to my boss about this?” she asked.

If you are fed up with the invisible load you’re carrying at work—especially if your coworkers aren’t burdened with the same expectations—that doesn’t mean you have to stay stuck with this resentment. If you feel like you can’t set more firm boundaries regarding your emotional labor at work, chances are it’s because your company needs the skills of emotional labor you bring to the table. That’s fine, as long as you’re being fairly compensated for the extra workload, and it’s not causing you burnout. If that’s not the case, it’s time to speak up.

Recognize your contributions

Jacinta M. Jiménez, a licensed psychologist and board-certified executive leadership coach, recommends tracking your time during an average week to see how emotional labor is affecting your work hours. “This allows you to capture just how much effort and energy you may be putting into emotional labor and how this type of work may be detracting from the mental energy you could otherwise be doing for actual paid work.”

Before you move forward, you need to have a good sense of how much of this work you are doing, as well as how it is adding or subtracting value during your work. Once you have a more concrete view of the emotional labor you perform at work, bringing it up will be easier.

Advocate for yourself

Broaching the topic of emotional labor in the workplace is no easy task, but it’s one we must face if we’re to have our full contributions recognized and compensated. All those extra tasks add up and add value in ways that often go overlooked. In fact, as I listened to this woman talk about the emotional labor she performed daily, it sounded very much like she was the backbone of her team, constantly ensuring they didn’t veer off course due to glossed-over details or avoidable workplace drama. Her skills showcased vital attention to detail, team building and strengthening, and a big-picture view of upcoming projects. These are the kind of skills you need to highlight if you want your emotional labor to be recognized and valued.

“Given that emotional labor is likely a part of your job that is not listed in your job description, asking your boss to include this in your job description and future performance reviews is a first step. Doing this creates the space to acknowledge it as a formal function of your role,” says Jiménez. “People and workplaces thrive when employees can bring their whole selves to work. I recommend talking about emotional labor in connection to core business ROI by pointing out that creating emotionally supportive and inclusive employee experience is necessary for long-term engagement, retention, and performance.”