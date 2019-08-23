Students For Trump wants 1 million young MAGAs by 2020. It starts tonight in Vegas

Like any Friday, Las Vegas tonight will be flooded with tourists, Elvis impersonators, and bachelor parties trying to recreate the hijinks of The Hangover. Visitors will be streaming into arenas at the metropolis-like hotels to catch Sin City staples like Cirque du Soleil and David Copperfield.

But at the Moon Nightclub, at the Palms Resort, hundreds are expected to gather for an altogether different kind of event. Namely, the kickoff party for Students For Trump, a youth movement chaired by Turning Point USA’s firebrand activist Charlie Kirk, who will be speaking at the party.

Curiously, for a student event, it’s only open to guests aged 21 and older. That’s because it’s not for the students; rather, it’s for the organizers who’ll shape student activity over the next 15 months. They’re the ones who will draw up plans for volunteers across college campuses, chiefly in battleground states, who will then run voter drives and attract signups from like-minded students. The aim, after all, is to register one million students to vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

That’s a hard number announced by Kirk in July, shortly after purchasing the assets for the student group, which looked in dire need of a makeover.

You don’t want to miss this. Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) is enlisting one MILLION young voters to propel @realDonaldTrump into his 2nd term in the White House And it all kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas Sign up to attend here. Don't miss it.https://t.co/Luyt8Te0qs — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 19, 2019

Students For Trump, colloquially known as S4T, was founded in 2015 by Ryan Fournier and John Lambert, and it got off to a somewhat rocky start. Most notably, Lambert was charged earlier this year with wire fraud and conspiracy for posing as an attorney “with an alleged scheme to defraud consumers of legal advice and services,” according to the Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. He allegedly racked up $46,000 from duped customers, including a victim who had to withdraw money from his 401(k) account. Lambert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy.

PR issues aside, the group—technically, it’s a political action committee—was reportedly dodging the Federal Election Committee’s request for donor information. This summer, Kirk set up a new nonprofit, Turning Point Action, a 501(c)(4), referred to as a “social welfare group” that is legally allowed to participate in politics without having to disclose donor information. S4T now runs under TPA.