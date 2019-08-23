advertisement
  • 8:05 am

Hasbro’s ‘Monopoly Socialism’ hates healthcare, vegans, voting, environmental protections—and more!

[Photo: LuckyLife11/Pixabay]
By Michael Grothaus3 minute Read

Hasbro has a new Monopoly game out and it’s causing quite the fuss on Twitter. Monopoly Socialism is a twist on the original game, but portrays socialism in a mocking and negative light. The game, which is available at retailers now, was first called out on Twitter by Rutgers history professor Nick Kapur who said it was “mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed.”

In a Twitter thread, Kapur called out Hasbro, the world’s largest toymaker, for its sometimes questionable and oftentimes insulting components of the game. Kapur’s epic rant begins here:

He does an excellent job pointing out that Hasbro’s game mocking socialism doesn’t actually seem to know how socialism works:

But when the game does seem to grasp the most basic components of socialism, it blasts them. You know, things like healthcare for all, which Hasbro seems to think is something to be derided. Oh, and Hasbro thinks public schools are for losers:

And then Kapur points out that much of the rest of the game is dedicated to just being mean to people who care about things that are unrelated to socialism. Hasbro’s game suggests the company also seems to hate environmental causes:

It also thinks veganism is for losers, apparently:

Voting is also very, very bad, for some reason:

Matter of fact, Hasbro’s game seems to mock everything a lot of the people who buy its products care about. The one thing the company doesn’t mock is itself, a capitalist giant with seemingly no knowledge of the history of the gaming property it owns. Feminist Elizabeth Magie, the inventor of the game The Landlord’s Game, which inspired Monopoly, created it to satirize the very capitalist systems Hasbro thrives on today.

