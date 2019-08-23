Hasbro’s ‘Monopoly Socialism’ hates healthcare, vegans, voting, environmental protections—and more!

Hasbro has a new Monopoly game out and it’s causing quite the fuss on Twitter. Monopoly Socialism is a twist on the original game, but portrays socialism in a mocking and negative light. The game, which is available at retailers now, was first called out on Twitter by Rutgers history professor Nick Kapur who said it was “mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed.”

Likewise, because "socialism" allegedly hates people doing well, a card lets you confiscate wealth from someone with some sort of vote. But then, rather than actually redistributing that wealth to those less well off, the wealth is simply destroyed and removed from the game. 15/ pic.twitter.com/6WwHZLKppG

But then when the minimum wage is increased, this wage doesn't actually increase, but instead, once again for no reason the community fund pays money to a private bank. 14/ pic.twitter.com/8LBOk00laB

And then confusedly, when it's time to pay taxes, the taxes do not go into the community fund, but rather are paid *from* the community fund to a private bank! 12/ pic.twitter.com/3TcDI0t882

He does an excellent job pointing out that Hasbro’s game mocking socialism doesn’t actually seem to know how socialism works:

I bought a copy of Hasbro's mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed "MONOPOLY: SOCIALISM" board game so you don't have to – a thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/YhZWDjkAnj

In a Twitter thread, Kapur called out Hasbro, the world’s largest toymaker, for its sometimes questionable and oftentimes insulting components of the game. Kapur’s epic rant begins here:

But when the game does seem to grasp the most basic components of socialism, it blasts them. You know, things like healthcare for all, which Hasbro seems to think is something to be derided. Oh, and Hasbro thinks public schools are for losers:

Spaces on the board include a snarkily named hospital and school, because apparently schools are supposed to produce losers and hospitals are only supposed to help some of the people. 5/ pic.twitter.com/gcg3bUKrU1 — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) August 21, 2019

And then Kapur points out that much of the rest of the game is dedicated to just being mean to people who care about things that are unrelated to socialism. Hasbro’s game suggests the company also seems to hate environmental causes:

It's also crucial to mock environmentalism because, haha, as we all know environmentalism is stupid and hilarious. 7/ pic.twitter.com/dhXb29ANQR — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) August 21, 2019

It also thinks veganism is for losers, apparently: