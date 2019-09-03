These startups are tackling the most frustrating women’s health issues

Vaginas are complex, self-regulating organs that use acidity levels to keep out infection—at least for most women. Those who frequently suffer sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea, chlamydia, or bacterial vaginosis, however, have to rely on antibiotics to stay healthy. However, antibiotics tend to strip out both the good and bad bacteria, making one’s vagina more vulnerable to future infection. Bacteria has also gotten more resistant to antibiotics, leaving women with even fewer treatment options when they get sick.

None of this is good news. But a recently released study offers a bright spot. It indicates that when vaginal ecology is in harmony, it naturally protects against chlamydia.

A new bioscience company called LUCA Biologics wants to harness that strength. It’s currently developing a series of therapeutics that creates a healthy vaginal microbiome as a way of preventing disease. The first product the company is working on is a treatment for urinary tract infections [UTI] that increases a certain type of bacteria in the vagina in order to create an environment that’s more resistant to infection. The approach is similar in concept to eating yogurt to create a healthy gut.

This is not a solution to a rare problem. Half of all women in the U.S. will get a UTI at some point in their lives, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. UTIs account for roughly six million annual visits to the doctor. While there are treatments available for UTIs, there’s no prevention.

“It’s really a testament to how underserved the community feels and how far behind the science is when the best recommendation that doctors and the medical community have is to remind women to wipe from front to back,” says Raja Dhir, cofounder and chairman of LUCA. “Honestly, that’s a little—it’s appalling, right?”

Women first, finally

LUCA is one of several companies developing new therapies for women that deal with some of their most persistent issues through medicines with fewer side effects. In the #MeToo era, women have put on their power suits and taken center stage to talk about the most pervasive social structures that have been holding them back. Now the spotlight is turning to those in the medical and bioscience community who are making women’s health a priority.

This year a public company called Evofem Biosciences, which is developing a nonhormonal birth control gel, signed a securities deal with PDL BioPharma for up to $80 million in financing. PDL BioPharma was once a high-flying drug company until several of its key patents for cancer drugs expired. Evofem has sold PDL 6.6 million per shares of stock at $4.50 per share—well above its current share price. The company’s drug, Amphora, is set to launch in 2020. It’s a gel that women apply up to an hour before they have sex. It’s supposedly leak-resistant and has the added bonus of providing lubrication.