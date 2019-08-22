Howard Johnson has the sweetest, most Instagrammable hotel room this side of Candy Land

The company took over a hotel in New York and brought in 450 pounds of candy (including 80,000 M&Ms and 4,125 feet of sour tape) to create the first-ever all-candy hotel room. There’s lollipop-themed wallpaper, jelly beans, licorice, and even a swimming pool filled with more than 30,000 “marshmallows.”

Howard Johnson by Wyndham isn’t just trying to lure in new customers Hansel and Gretel-style or even just cash in on the pop-up Instagram event trend. The immersive two-day event (August 22-23) is to show off the brand’s largest design refresh in more than 25 years. Some genius decided the best way to tell guests about Howard Johnson’s $40 million renovation project, which is rolling out to over 200 Howard Johnson properties across the U.S. and Canada, was by recreating the entire midcentury-modern, retro-cool room in jelly beans and licorice whips, complete with the brand’s signature orange-and-turquoise color scheme.

The so-called “HoJo’s Sweet Escape” is open to the public today and tomorrow only in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. While you can just walk in, you can also RSVP for free tickets here. One word of caution: The all-candy hotel room is in New York City only. Do not under any circumstances follow a trail of candy through the woods to a candy-covered cottage.