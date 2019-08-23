This is why we need to embrace boredom

Should parents scramble to fill the unstructured time of summer for their kids—so they don’t complain of nothing to do (or worse, get into trouble)? Or should they allow children time, perhaps, to be bored?

Today, the popular idea exists, advanced by psychologists, management experts, or innovators, that boredom is important for the development of qualities such as creativity and brilliant ideas. Boredom is not just viewed as something to be avoided, but also something to be actively cultivated for its potential.

Scholars link the emergence of the concept of boredom to European industrial modernity, repetitive labor, the standardization of time—and the related rise of the concept of leisure time.

Regulating time was fundamental to the emergence and development of industrial capitalism. Since at least the 17th century, Western political, legal, and religious authorities emphasized the need to use time productively while constructing racialized, class-related, and gendered ideas of laziness and idleness.

My study focuses on boredom in Canada following the Second World War into the 1980s. I examine boredom in relation to discussions of capitalism, productivity, and emotional regulation, along with historical understandings of the emotion as both negative and positive.

In the period I’m studying, cultural and academic discussions and commentary about boredom popped up in a variety of contexts pertaining to different populations and social groups.