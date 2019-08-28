8 office icebreakers that won’t make you cringe

A colleague recently shared what might be the most gauche icebreaker I’ve heard. “I was just at a business dinner where they asked who your first kiss was,” she said. “Why someone thought that was a good idea is completely beyond me.”

We’ve all been on the receiving end of icebreakers that feel designed to embarrass and drum up awkward laughs. I, for one, turn red at the mere mention of an icebreaker activity, whether or not I’m on the receiving end.

But even I must admit that they have a time and a place. When you’re welcoming a new team member—especially if they’re a remote employee—hosting a company retreat, or kicking off a company-wide meeting, icebreakers can help build rapport and encourage communication.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of questions and activities that won’t alienate anyone, and might even spark a good conversation:

Welcoming new employees, online or offline

When you’re introducing a new employee, you may want to supplement a rundown of their work history with questions that are personal—but not too personal.

1. What was your first job—or worst job?

Everyone has an answer to this question, and it doesn’t put the onus on a new employee to entertain or divulge personal details.

2. What are you reading, listening to, or watching right now?

This question is low-stakes and can span books, podcasts, music, television, and more. (In other words, it doesn’t put pressure on a new employee to think of a book title that made President Obama’s summer reading list.) Depending on the answer, this can also be a launching pad for conversations around the proverbial water cooler (i.e., Slack) or work-related segues.