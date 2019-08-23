advertisement
Did Apple accidentally steal the logo of Elon Musk’s Boring Company?

The logo for the tech giant’s new series, ‘The Morning Show,’ looks unmistakably similar to Musk’s boring venture.

[Images: The Boring Company, Apple]
By Katharine Schwab1 minute Read

One of the most anticipated series on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ launching this fall is The Morning Show, a drama that stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell as people who work on a morning news television program. But unluckily for Apple, the internet has noticed that the logo for the show, a relatively straightforward word mark with blocky yellow letters, looks suspiciously similar to another logo: that of the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunnel construction endeavor.

Just like the Boring Company’s logo, where the “O” of “Boring” is filled in entirely, The Morning Show‘s logo features a filled-in “O.” Both word marks use a blocky sans serif font, with the first words left-aligned above the middle word, and the last word positioned below and to the right.

They’re both solid logos, in terms of communicating something about their subjects. The Boring Company’s “O” represents the company’s tunnel drilling, while The Morning Show‘s filled-in “O” is reminiscent of a rising sun. But they look just too uncannily similar for it to be a coincidence. (Apple and the Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment.)

The Boring Company’s logo was actually designed by the superstar producer J.J. Abrams, who made the Tesla founder a hat featuring the logo after Musk gave him a tour of Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company. Musk liked the logo so much that he adopted it for the fledgling company, and ended up selling 50,000 hats emblazoned with it. In fact, you can still buy one on the Boring Company’s website.

Twitter users spotted the similarities when Apple first announced the show, and The Verge uncovered that the Boring Company has a design patent on the logo. Your move, Apple.

