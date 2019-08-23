Did Apple accidentally steal the logo of Elon Musk’s Boring Company?

One of the most anticipated series on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ launching this fall is The Morning Show, a drama that stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell as people who work on a morning news television program. But unluckily for Apple, the internet has noticed that the logo for the show, a relatively straightforward word mark with blocky yellow letters, looks suspiciously similar to another logo: that of the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunnel construction endeavor.

Just like the Boring Company’s logo, where the “O” of “Boring” is filled in entirely, The Morning Show‘s logo features a filled-in “O.” Both word marks use a blocky sans serif font, with the first words left-aligned above the middle word, and the last word positioned below and to the right.

I guess the Apple TV team took "Good artists copy; great artists steal." to heart. pic.twitter.com/i4fSP8HJ0O — Brent Caswell (@brentcas) August 12, 2019

They’re both solid logos, in terms of communicating something about their subjects. The Boring Company’s “O” represents the company’s tunnel drilling, while The Morning Show‘s filled-in “O” is reminiscent of a rising sun. But they look just too uncannily similar for it to be a coincidence. (Apple and the Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment.)

So @elonmusk… I hope you're going to at least contest or sue @Apple for that blatant logo stealing for The Morning Show. Total rip off of The Boring Company! — Dudezor (@NevinStoltz) August 22, 2019

The Boring Company’s logo was actually designed by the superstar producer J.J. Abrams, who made the Tesla founder a hat featuring the logo after Musk gave him a tour of Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company. Musk liked the logo so much that he adopted it for the fledgling company, and ended up selling 50,000 hats emblazoned with it. In fact, you can still buy one on the Boring Company’s website.

Twitter users spotted the similarities when Apple first announced the show, and The Verge uncovered that the Boring Company has a design patent on the logo. Your move, Apple.