4 ways to decorate on the cheap—without using Amazon, Wayfair, or Ikea

I was tired of my bedroom, with its Ikea rug and curtains, inherited chests of drawers, and headboard-less bed frame. But I really didn’t want my current furniture to end up in a landfill while I bought new, cheap furniture that I’d feel just as tired of in a few years from now. What’s an environmentally conscious home decorator to do? How could I redo my bedroom without relying too heavily on fast furniture and its purveyors—Wayfair, Ikea, and Amazon?

In an ideal situation, I wouldn’t buy anything new at all. After all, fast furniture takes a significant toll on the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, upwards of 9 million tons of furniture end up in landfills every year. And the cheaper and poorer quality the furniture, the more likely it is to get tossed. But buying a mismatched bedroom set from Good Will isn’t a great solution for discerning shoppers, either. Here are four lessons I’ve learned so far in my quest to redo my bedroom affordably, stylishly, and without hurting the environment.

Skip 2-day shipping: Try out Craigslist alternatives that deliver

One of the best parts about buying furniture on Wayfair or Amazon is the fast, easy delivery. Startups are now popping up to make buying used furniture much more convenient than schlepping to someone’s house to pick up the old dresser you bought on Craigslist. You can try out sites like Kaiyo or AptDeco, both of which sell used pieces from brands like West Elm and Crate & Barrel and deliver them right to your door.

One thing to note: These companies tend to have slower shipping options than Amazon’s lightning-fast two-day shipping. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing: Experts point out that slower shipping options like these are better for the environment.

Having your used furniture delivered certainly beats buying a bed frame from an acquaintance on Facebook, which I did recently—I love the frame, for which I paid almost nothing, but I did not love that I had to rent a U-Haul van to pick it up.

Buy furniture that can last forever

If you do need to buy something new, make sure you’re picking pieces that will last and grow with you as you transition from home to home.

That’s the idea behind the Detroit-based furniture store Floyd, which sells simple but smartly designed wood furniture that it plans to always have in stock. That means that you’ll still be able to find the company’s furniture, like its clever modular shelving system, years from now, because they don’t sell their products in seasons like many larger furniture companies. If you buy a small shelf now, you can buy another matching one years later when you have a larger space, with the assurance that they will match perfectly. The shelves aren’t cheap—prices range from $425 to $695 depending on the size—but they’re designed to last your entire life. And the clean aesthetic is simple enough to look at home anywhere, whether a cramped dorm room or a capacious suburban house.