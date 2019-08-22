In bittersweet news, Google will not use a dessert name for Android 10

After 10 years, Google is giving up the tradition of naming Android versions after desserts. The next version of Android, previously codenamed Android Q, will simply be called Android 10. Previous versions included Android 9 Pie, Android 8 Oreo, Android 7 Nougat, Android 6 Marshmallow, and so on.

In a blog post, Google says dropping dessert-based names reflects how Android is used globally. In some languages, for instance, L and R sounds are indistinguishable, and some desserts such as marshmallows and pies aren’t popular everywhere. “As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world,” Google says. We’d venture that coming up with a dessert name that starts with Q (Quetschentaart? Queen of Puddings?) would’ve been a stretch anyway.

Google is also updating the Android logo, changing the text from green to black, and giving the iconic Android robot a permanent place alongside the text. As for the actual Android 10 software, it’s still in beta testing on Google’s Pixel phones and a handful of others, and it includes iPhone-style gesture navigation and better privacy controls among its main features.

The official release will probably arrive later this month or early in September.