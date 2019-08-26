5 ways to improve morning chaos, now that the kids are back at school

As the lazy days of summer give way to more stringent back-to-school schedules, parents are stressed. Sixty percent of parents lose sleep during the back-to-school season, and 57% consider this time of year to be the most stressful, according to a recent Herbalife/OnePoll survey.

For working parents, these months can be filled with conflicting schedules, competing demands, and a slew of additional tasks that need to be crammed into the morning schedule. By the time children wave “goodbye,” some may feel as if they’ve already put in a full day’s work.

However, parents and productivity experts have found some tips to help tame some of the biggest back-to-school morning challenges. Using the same approaches to time management and productivity that you use in the office, you can take back control of your mornings—well, at least mostly.

Prep in advance

One of the most important things you can do to prevent morning chaos is to prepare ahead of time, says Pratibha Vuppuluri, chief blogger at She Started It!, an online resource for working mothers. Planning ahead can save time and create order. Create an evening checklist of everything you can do to prepare for the morning the evening before: laying out clothes, checking homework, and ensuring backpacks are packed, preparing lunches, etc. That way, you have as much order as possible during the morning crunch.

Social media consultant Jillian O’Keefe uses Sundays to sit with her son and plan what he will have for breakfast that week. Then, they work together to cook what they can in advance for easy reheating in the morning. “This saves us a ton of time each morning. Plus, I’m ensuring my son is eating a healthy and filling breakfast,” she says. You can also carry that over to other meals, prepping and preparing as much as possible ahead of time to save time during the week.

Set up systems

Back-to-school paperwork is its own challenge, O’Keefe says. She has created a system to prevent lost paperwork and ensure timely responses. At the end of each school day, they go through his folder immediately and separate the paperwork into three piles:

For home

Needs a reply

Homework

“Each category has its own color-coded folder. I know what needs to be filled out and returned, and, my son knows which folder to go into to grab the paperwork that needs to go back to school when he packs his bag in the morning,” she says. If your school is using online platforms for forms, consider setting aside a few minutes each day to check for and respond to anything new. As you look at your processes, keep them as simple as possible, streamlining where you can.