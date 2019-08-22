iPhone 11’s new Face ID could make upgrading from iPhone X, XS worth it

Bloomberg is out today with what is essentially a roundup of what it expects Apple to release until the end of 2019 and into the first few months of 2020. Many of the products have already been well reported on, including the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lines set to debut next month, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pros with much-improved rear cameras, an all-new 10.2-inch iPad, water-resistant and noise-canceling AirPods, new titanium and ceramic Apple Watches, and a new lower-cost HomePod (that’s set for early 2020).

But Bloomberg’s report adds a few new details for the iPhone 11 lineup that haven’t been reported before. First, the iPhone 11 Pro line, which is set to replace the iPhone XS and XS Max, will feature video editing enhancements that allow adjustments and filters to be applied live, as the video is being recorded. Bloomberg also says Apple’s upcoming A13 chip will use a new “matrix” coprocessor to optimize certain tasks.

But another bit of new information is regarding the iPhone’s Face ID biometric authentication system. Face ID is what allows iPhone users to unlock recent iPhones using only their face—just by looking at the device. The feature is much more secure than Apple’s old Touch ID authentication system. It was first introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, but though Apple expanded the system to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR lines in 2018, Face ID itself never received an upgrade.

But the iPhone 11 series could change all that—and in the process make Face ID much better to use. Bloomberg reports that the upcoming 2019 iPhones will feature a new Face ID sensor, allowing for a much-improved experience:

The phones will include a new multi-angle Face ID sensor that captures a wider field of view so that users can unlock the handsets more easily—even when the devices are flat on a table.

Yep, this means you could basically unlock the iPhone 11 even if it’s lying flat on your desk. Currently, Face ID on the iPhone X, XS, and XR requires that the device is held fairly closely right in front of your face. The new sensor that Bloomberg says is bound for the iPhone 11 could make the feature much more fluid and less annoying—making a strong argument for fans of Face ID to upgrade their older devices.