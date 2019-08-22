Your titanium Apple Card is a weakling that can be damaged by basically anything

When a company uses titanium in a product, the material alone adds an air of superiority, power, and toughness to it. After all, titanium is used in spaceships, artificial human joints, and even the iconic SR-71 “Blackbird” warplane.

But that shiny white titanium Apple Card you just got? You better treat that as delicately as you would a Ritz cracker in your pocket. That’s according to an Apple support document the company published that details how to clean and care for your Apple Card. In that document, Apple lists everything that can hurt the card—and the list is pretty shocking:

Leather —as in the most popular material wallets are made from—wallets that usually hold credit cards.

—as in the most popular material wallets are made from—wallets that usually hold credit cards. Denim —as in the jeans you wear that you might slip a credit card into one of its pockets.

—as in the jeans you wear that you might slip a credit card into one of its pockets. Other credit cards —Apple says not to allow the Apple Card to come into contact with other cards, so there goes keeping it in a non-leather wallet or billfold with all your other plastics.

—Apple says not to allow the Apple Card to come into contact with other cards, so there goes keeping it in a non-leather wallet or billfold with all your other plastics. Magnets found on purses or bags —again, purses and bags are generally where you’d keep your new Apple Card.

—again, purses and bags are generally where you’d keep your new Apple Card. Loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects —not that you would ever find these items in the same pocket you store your Apple Card in.

—not that you would ever find these items in the same pocket you store your Apple Card in. Compressed air —because air is bad.

—because air is bad. Window or household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives.

Titanium, not so tough after all, are you?

The real reason for the Apple Card’s fragility is the white finish that’s added to the titanium base material. It’s applied using a multilayer coating process, and that coating can be damaged if the card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials. And apparently soft surfaces like leather and denim.

Anyone sense a whole cottage industry of Apple Card cases coming up?