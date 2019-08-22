Fitbit beats Apple to supply health trackers to hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans

Fitbit has won a massive contract with the government of Singapore to supply its citizens with health trackers, reports CNBC . Fitbit won the contract for the country’s “Live Healthy SG” initiative, with aims “to encourage Singaporeans to adopt healthy living and affect behavior change,” according to Zee Yoong Kang, CEO of the country’s Health Promotion Board.

The initiative hopes to use technology to help fight the rising rates of diabetes and heart disease in the country of 5.6 million. Under the Live Healthy SG, all Singaporeans can get a Fitbit Inspire, which normally retails for $99.99 USD, for free if they agree to sign up for a year of Fitbit’s premium service for $10 per month, which includes one-on-one coaching and guidance. As Kang said in a statement:

We intend to work with industry innovators, such as Fitbit, on additional efforts to use technology to provide Singaporeans with personalized health advice and nudges, so that they can take control of their own health.

One of those “industry innovators” that were reportedly also vying for the Live Healthy SG contract was Apple, according to Fitbit CEO James Park. It’s likely that Fitbit won out over Apple due to the relatively lower cost of its Inspire device versus the cost of an Apple Watch, which retails for at least three times the cost of the Inspire.

The move is a major win for Fitbit because it helps grow the company’s services offerings, which generally ensures high margins and repeat customers. While Fitbit used to be the heavyweight in fitness tracking hardware, its stock has plunged more than 50% in the past years as competition from the Apple Watch has eaten into its business.