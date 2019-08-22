Fitbit will supply health trackers to hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans

Fitbit has won a massive contract with the government of Singapore to supply its citizens with health trackers, reports CNBC . The contract is part of the country’s “Live Healthy SG” initiative, with aims “to encourage Singaporeans to adopt healthy living and affect behavior change,” according to Zee Yoong Kang, CEO of the country’s Health Promotion Board.

The initiative hopes to use technology to help fight the rising rates of diabetes and heart disease in the country of 5.6 million. Under the Live Healthy SG, all Singaporeans can get a Fitbit Inspire HR, which normally retails for $99.99 USD, for free if they agree to sign up for a year of Fitbit’s premium service for $10 per month, which includes one-on-one coaching and guidance. As Kang said in a statement:

We intend to work with industry innovators, such as Fitbit, on additional efforts to use technology to provide Singaporeans with personalized health advice and nudges, so that they can take control of their own health.

Citing comments by Fitbit CEO James Park, CNBC reported that Apple was one of the companies vying for the contract, but Fitbit later denied that.

“Fitbit is one of several partners identified through the call for collaboration by the Health Promotion Board for industry partnerships,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Any suggestion in the media that any other players have not been selected under the call for collaboration is untrue. As highlighted in the media release, it is the intention of the Health Promotion Board to continue to work with industry innovators beyond Fitbit.”

The move is a major win for Fitbit because it helps grow the company’s services offerings, which generally ensures high margins and repeat customers. While Fitbit used to be the heavyweight in fitness tracking hardware, its stock has plunged more than 50% in the past years as competition from the Apple Watch has eaten into its business.

This story has been updated to reflect new information from Fitbit.