Why trust is critical to the future of fintech

Picture this: On your way home from work, you stop at a restaurant to pick up dinner. As you reach for your wallet, you have to make a fast decision: Should you pull out cash or slide your debit card across the counter? Or maybe you don’t even have to take out your wallet, because you paid when you ordered through the restaurant’s app on your smartphone.

Today’s Canadian consumers can choose from an ever-larger menu of payment options when making purchases. It’s easier to pay merchants and service providers, and transactions are more secure than ever thanks to innovations such as mobile wallets and blockchain-enabled networks. As innovations continue to reshape the financial services industry, consumers increasingly expect new technology to help them transact wherever and whenever they want, and bring new services into the digital realm.

Canadians are generally positive about financial technology—in fact, a majority of them support the idea of banks and financial institutions being innovative, according to a 2019 survey by Interac Corp., a payments and digital-information exchange headquartered in Toronto. Still, they also see a downside. Only 27% of Canadians believe that technology is making their personal information safer, and 82% say there are negative consequences in letting companies access their personal or financial data online.

“People want to have all of the benefits of technology and innovation, but they don’t want to lose control over their data,” says Debbie Gamble, chief officer, innovation labs and new ventures at Interac.

THE PUSH AND PULL OF INNOVATION

Canadians have moved quickly towards new payment methods over traditional ones, such as cash or cheques. Take “contactless” transactions, in which a customer taps a card or a mobile device at a point-of-sale terminal to make a payment. According to Payments Canada, in 2012, Canadian consumers tallied $9.6 billion in contactless transactions. By 2017, that figure had risen to more than $100 billion. “Canadians embrace technology quite well,” Gamble says. “In recent years we’ve seen rapid adoption of new digital payment methods as people seek out more seamless and convenient ways to transact and manage their money.”

But the more we use technology—from ride-sharing apps to financial apps—the more personal data we make available to companies, and consumers are getting more conscious of the amount of data they’re sharing. “With the explosive growth of technology, everything is being digitized,” Gamble says. “And we’re becoming aware that more of our digital self is being used in different ways by different companies.”

So who owns and controls that data? Is it the companies whose users accept the terms and conditions for using their apps, or is it the consumer? That’s an important question, but a difficult one to answer. One problem: Consumers don’t know enough about what personal data is being gathered and how it’s being used, often because the terms and conditions presented can be inscrutable. This leads to a gap in trust. Research indicates that consumers want to limit the amount of information they share, yet, while only 36% of people say they give consent for companies to use their identity data online, 66% of them are generally willing to accept cookies, and 77% agree to the terms and conditions.