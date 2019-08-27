6 everyday products that redefine eco-friendly design

Tal Chitayat doesn’t just find joy in the simple things—he sees the future in them. It’s part of his job description, as the CEO of Full Circle, a home goods and cleaning supply company that creates sustainable versions of everyday items (naturally dyed organic cotton dish towels , recycled aluminum toilet plungers ), and Soma Water, which makes reusable water bottles that look like they belong in an art gallery. Both companies are focused on recreating common household goods to last longer, look sharper, and have less environmental impact.

The son of an Iraqi father who grew up in Israel and a South African mother who grew up in New Zealand, Chitayat was raised in Taiwan in the 1980s during the island’s manufacturing heyday. He was surrounded by a culture that was obsessed with cutting-edge technologies and industry—and producing plastic by the ton. After graduating from high school, he attended college in New York, where he studied international relations and government, and then spent time in his mother’s homeland of New Zealand. By the age of 25, he had witnessed the environmental strain of industry in Asia, experienced the consumer culture of the U.S., and seen the environmental stewardship of New Zealand. “I saw the bad side, the good side, and the way things could be,” he says.

So when he and his partners cofounded Full Circle more than 10 years ago, they started there—with the idea that it was time to create alternative solutions to common problems. And what better market than the cleaning supplies and home goods industries? “We tried to approach a category of products that was not ignored in the market, but that needed to be reinvigorated,” Chitayat says. “Kitchen tools and cleaning supplies are a seemingly boring, not-sexy category, and we wanted to design something that made people say, ‘Whoa, that’s different!’ We wanted to take something that people hide away in their homes and design it to create something people want to leave out.”

They approached the very functional, price-sensitive, and plastic-heavy category with the idea that, design-wise, nothing was off the table. During the R&D process, they explored how to incorporate materials like bamboo, natural loofah, and yucca-derived tampico fibers into their products. Some of the designs stuck (like the bamboo handle of the Bubble Up Brush and the tampico bristles of this veggie-cleaning brush), but some were left behind (goodbye, loofah). By 2009, they were ready to launch—but Chitayat wondered if the U.S. market, in the midst of the recession, was ready for them.

“It [seemed like] quite possibly the worst time to start a company and tell people to spend more just because it’s a sustainable option,” he says. “But in retrospect, it was a great time to start because it made us focus on costs. We had to buckle down and make [products] within reach so that people could and would buy.” They also had to make products that worked. “At first, we were a little naïve—we thought everyone would know the products are better and buy them,” he says. “We had to humble ourselves and realize no one is going to buy our products just because we’re proud of them. They are going to buy them to do what they need to do: to clean their grout and scrub a pot.”

In 2018, Full Circle brought in more than $31 million by developing and designing products that make less work of everyday tasks, from cleaning bathrooms to keeping your composting bin smelling fresh (with self-composting scrap sacks). Soma, which Full Circle acquired in 2017, continues to roll out patent-pending filters made from renewable materials, elegant carafes, reusable water bottles, and has even developed a filter subscription service that delivers replacement filters to your door.

They’re products that Chitayat wants to see in homes all across America, but is just as happy to have in his home in Brooklyn. One of his Full Circle favorites? The original (and cheekily named) Tenacious C cast iron brush. Its reinforced bristles are serious enough for after-baking grime, but sensitive enough to keep his cast iron pans in shape. “We cook with our cast irons constantly, and use this brush every day at home—it helps with all the rice we cook,” Chitayat says. Here, a few more of his favorite products that are redefining eco-friendly design.