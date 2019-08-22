Your hand soap is bad for the planet. Try this clever product instead

Consider the bottle of liquid hand soap sitting by your sink. There’s a good chance it comes in a plastic container, which is not great for the environment. And then there’s the carbon footprint to think about. Water is the main ingredient in many of our cleaning products, which means companies are basically shipping water through the supply chain, generating a massive carbon footprint. It makes no sense because you know where else you can get water? Yup. Your faucet.

A startup called Blueland launched earlier this year to create more eco-friendly cleaning products. It has just launched a new hand wash system that significantly cuts down on the environmental footprint of, you know, having clean hands. For $12, you can buy a starter kit that consists of a glass bottle and a tablet. You fill the bottle up with regular tap water, then stick the tablet inside to create foaming hand soap. When you need new soap, for $2 you can order a new pellet that’ll arrive in the mail. Earlier in the year, the company launched a series of three cleaning sprays, also based on tablets that dissolve in water, with $2 refills. All of their products are made with nontoxic ingredients.

While this may seem like an obvious solution to our ecological woes, it was actually a rather complicated process to create these tablets. As I’ve reported, most brands don’t use this method, because the quality of tap water varies from city to city, and it’s hard to ensure the cleaning solution stays consistent regardless of the water. But Blueland has worked with chemists to ensure it’ll happen. And it plans to launch even more household products that clean your house well and don’t dirty up the planet.