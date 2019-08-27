How to decide what to share in an exit interview

You’ve got a new job, and you’re excited about taking the next step in your career. But before you head out the door, your current employer will probably want to conduct an exit interview. A study by the Harvard Business Review found that about three-quarters of companies sit down with departing employees with the intention of revealing potential problems in their own organization.

But what does that mean for you? Depending on your experience, the conversation might be uncomfortable, or could even affect your long-term career prospects. So should you tell the truth or plead the fifth?

How you approach an exit interview will depend on the circumstance, says Adam Goodman, director of the Center for Leadership at Northwestern University. “Leaving voluntarily and for a better opportunity is different than leaving for personal reasons, such as moving to a different geography, or because the role just hasn’t worked out for you, or you feel professionally stuck,” he says. “Leaving because of a layoff or difficult work environment would also affect what you should say.”

Why you’re leaving will impact what you have to say, but here are four things you probably should skip:

1. Giving only negative feedback

Select no more than three topics or messages that you think would benefit the organization, says Goodman. “At least one should be a positive, and the negative one should be framed as ‘what would have made this a better experience for me,'” he says. “While it’s appropriate to describe negative experiences, do not infer or talk about the motivations of others or the organization. Focus on what happened and the effect it had on you.”

HR departments are looking for constructive feedback that will help their company and other employees grow, says Sarah Sunderman, director of human resources, compliance, and talent relations for Hire Dynamics.

“When an employee begins to talk negatively about a boss or coworker some HR officers might shut down and not ‘hear’ what you’re trying to say even though it may have merit,” she says. “If you speak constructively your message will be received and heard.”