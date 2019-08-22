Giving up on my medium-term goal allowed me to grow my company

When my cofounder Frederic Kerrest and I met with Andreessen Horowitz for the first time in 2010, we presented a detailed, numbers-driven deck. It included projected revenue, our overly optimistic customer goals, and details on what we saw as a massive market opportunity.

Their response? “Thanks, but try again,” and asked us to come back once we had a long-term vision. One of their biggest questions was how we planned to shift the industry and have a lasting impact on the world. Because we stayed hyper-focused on our short-term goals, we weren’t prepared to articulate those answers.

A few weeks later, we returned to Andreessen Horowitz with a broader and bolder presentation. We shared how we would build an “enterprise app store” that would enable any organization to use any technology. We won them over.

This early lesson taught us the importance of striking a balance between the short- and long-term, a method I now like to call the “barbell approach.” Just as a barbell requires equal weight on each side, when building a company, you have to balance your day-to-day to-dos with your long-term broader vision. For any leader grappling with prioritization in the early days and beyond, here are some tips on implementing the barbell approach.

Steer clear of goals in the middle

Maintaining equal weight on either side of a barbell implies that you place little to no weight in the middle. When it comes to goal-setting, founders should stay away from the medium-term goals that span out more than one year but less than three.

In the early days of starting the company, we admittedly spent too much time focused on medium-term goals. As many founders do, we found ourselves distracted by competitor moves and jumped at the chance to evolve our product to keep pace with new (and established) players. Take our move into mobility management: we launched a product because we believed that it was an advantage our competitors had on us. The product didn’t succeed because we lost sight of our overarching vision for the sake of “staying competitive” and achieving a medium-term goal.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: if you find yourself comparing your product to others in the market and playing copycat, recognize that you’ve lost sight of your long-term vision. If you want to build a sustainable business, you have to stay hyper-focused on execution and long-term goals.