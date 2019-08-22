Don’t believe the Business Roundtable has changed until its CEOs’ actions match their words

In an announcement Monday , the Business Roundtable added their voice to a steady drumbeat of important market signals stating the need to move away from the failed ideology of shareholder primacy toward a new culture of shared prosperity. It’s a significant sign of our shifting culture that the country’s largest corporations and the organization representing their interests are revising their definition of the purpose of the corporation from profit maximization to leading their companies “for the benefit of all stakeholders—customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.”

Ensuring that our capitalist system is designed to create a shared and durable prosperity for all requires this culture shift. But it also requires corporations, and the investors who own them, to go beyond words and take action to upend the self-defeating doctrine of shareholder primacy. They can do this by making themselves legally accountable to create value for their workers, customers, suppliers, and communities—not just talk about it.

To the cofounders of the B Corporation movement, this view of the role of business in society isn’t new. We created the B Corp certification to identify business leaders who demonstrate that their companies deliver value to all of their stakeholders, not just their shareholders—to maximize value, not just profits. Then we realized that we needed to go further to address the doctrine of shareholder primacy by passing benefit corporation legislation in 37 U.S. jurisdictions, including Delaware, that allows corporations to make themselves legally accountable to create value for their stakeholders. The B Corp movement is now comprised of over 10,000 Certified B Corps and benefit corporations combined across 150 industries and 60 countries, all of which represent the kind of action needed to put credible weight behind any public commitment to upend shareholder primacy and shift the cultural narrative of business in society.

While it is appropriate to note, even celebrate, the Business Roundtable’s announcement as a sign of an accelerating culture shift, it is important to recognize that the people who are demanding this shift are demanding action. People want to buy from, work for, and invest in companies that serve a higher purpose than maximizing profit at any cost to people, communities, and the natural world on which all life depends. People are demanding a new social contract between business and society in which business and the capital markets create long-term value for all stakeholders. People are demanding it, in part, because they’ve seen a credible alternative in the B Corp movement that is leading the transformation from 20th-century shareholder capitalism to 21st-century stakeholder capitalism.

The good news is that new structures and tools exist to help the members of the Business Roundtable turn their principles into practice. It is imperative that they do this rapidly because, as others like Blackrock CEO Larry Fink have said, not only is there a strong business case to adopt this long-term stakeholder orientation, but if businesses and investors do not demonstrate material progress in this direction, they risk more than losing the public trust—they risk losing their license to operate.

So here are three opportunities to ensure that the ideas raised by the Business Roundtable and capital markets leaders like Larry Fink become actions that benefit us all:

Corporate governance shift

The CEOs who signed the Business Roundtable letter have an opportunity to walk the walk by shifting to stakeholder governance, making their companies legally accountable to balance the interests of their shareholders with those of their other stakeholders. Stakeholder governance is important because it’s arguably impossible for CEOs to make an authentic commitment to all stakeholders if their fiduciary duty is to care only about shareholders (Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. called this “The Dangers of Denial”). The tools exist—benefit corporation governance statutes to enable stakeholder governance, B Corp certification to signal third-party verification of social and environmental performance—they just need to have the moral courage to use them.