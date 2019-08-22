Why the AMA is helping to launch a new insurer for seniors

As a bunch of tech startups get massive funding to reshape the future of healthcare, the American Medical Association is not sitting idly by. Instead, it’s investing in and building up companies that align with its agenda. The latest is Zing Health, a new insurer focused on Medicare recipients.

In 2015, the AMA launched Health2047, a for-profit incubator that builds health tech companies. In the years since, it’s launched three such startups: a data platform called Akiri, a company focused on managing and reversing pre-diabetes called First Mile Care, and now Zing Health. Zing’s plan will give seniors access to a network of clinics in Cook County, Illinois, starting in January. The company hopes to expand to three states by 2022. It’s a managed care plan, which means the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will pay a single monthly fee per member in exchange for a more holistic approach to nurturing patient health. Zing is working with a network of community health centers, including Oak Street Health, which recently raised $65 million for its senior-focused facilities.

“This is the hottest space within Medicare,” says Zing Health CEO Eric Whitaker, whose company has raised $3 million in seed funding. “The federal government would love if we were all Medicaid managed care. From a policy perspective, they would know how much to write a check for every year. With fee-for-service Medicare, it’s an open-ended checkbook.”

Whitaker is a primary care doctor by training—he ran the Illinois Department of Health between 2003-2007–but he’s also an entrepreneur and the founder of investment firm TWG Partners. His goal with Zing is to coax community health centers to expand into tele-health and more specialized medicine in addition to basic primary care. He also wants Zing to play an active role in managing patient health, ensuring that information is handed off to doctors appropriately. For example, if patients go to the hospital, Zing will make sure their primary care doctor is informed.

The company will also assist patients with some of the minutiae of getting healthier. This includes coordinating travel to and from doctors’ appointments, providing access to healthy foods, and making sure patients are taking their medications.

The profit motive

Medicare’s managed care plans, also known as Medicare Advantage plans, are so hot right now for an understandable reason: They’re very profitable. Analysis from the Henry Kaiser Family Foundation found that insurer margins for a person on a Medicare Advantage were double that of a person on an individual or group plan. Under this payment plan, if an insurer keeps a patient healthy, it can pocket the difference between the monthly fee it receives from CMS and the services a patient uses.

There is also an upside for patients. Managed care programs untether doctors from the fee-for-service model, allowing them to develop a preventative and more holistic healthcare practice. However, there are also downsides. If the fee that CMS pays out doesn’t cover a patient’s annual healthcare costs, the insurer loses money.