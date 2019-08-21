‘Matrix 4’: Everything we know so far (and what we’re dying to know)

In the midst of an extraordinarily weird and bad news week , which in 2019 is really saying something, a bit of good news descended upon Tuesday like a lush unexpected care package on a harsh desert island.

The news: Matrix 4 is officially happening, with several key players from the original trilogy returning. Only one word could capture most people’s reactions to this news, and that word is obviously “Whoa.”

Just how excited should everyone actually be, though? Didn’t the second and third movies get progressively worse, making it seem as though The Matrix was never designed to be a trilogy, but rather that after the first film’s surprise box office bonanza, the Wachowskis expanded their original vision in a direction that never quite gelled and may have actually succeeded only in diminishing some of the shine from the entire concept?

Okay, yeah, that interpretation may have been what happened. However, at this moment, there is every chance Lana Wachowski (the only of the two siblings returning) is keenly aware of the lukewarm reception to the latter two Matrix films and sees part 4 as a chance for redemption. Viewed through this optimistic lens, this news can only be exciting to fans of the franchise, of which Fast Company employs several.

For anyone else equally excited, here’s everything we know so far, and a little speculation about what we don’t.

Who is returning?

Several of the major principals are back. Lana Wachowski is writing and directing, and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are starring, despite Moss’s Trinity character having died in Matrix Revolutions. It’s hard to imagine this film going into production without Reeves, who is currently riding a career high 30 years in. Original conceptual designer Geof Darrow tweeted that he was back in as well.

Who is not returning?

The other Wachowski, Lilly, is reportedly cowriting and co-showrunning a Showtime dramedy called Work in Progress, which could be the reason she isn’t involved. There are probably other reasons, though. Laurence Fishburne, who anchored the first film in both gravity and coolness, has similarly decided he doesn’t need more Matrix in his life at the moment, and his pivotal role, Morpheus, will likely be recast. Original producer Joel Silver is not attached to the new film.