The insidious effects of ageism in the workplace

Age discrimination is an unfortunately common reality in the workplace, and its effects extend well beyond individual workers. According to a recent study by business insurance provider Hiscox, 21% of those over the age of 40 have been the victim of age discrimination in the workplace, 80% of whom say it has impacted their career trajectory. At the same time, 62% of all workers received no formal training related to age-based discrimination in the previous 12 months, according to the study.

One of the reasons why a majority of employers—many of whom offer other forms of discrimination training—don’t offer age-related bias training is a lack of awareness, as incidents often go unreported. In fact, the Hiscox study found that only 40% of victims and less than half of all witnesses filed a charge or complaint.

“We find that respondents who do receive training actually were better at reporting these types of issues than those who didn’t, so it really makes a big difference,” says Hiscox USA’s management liability product head, Patrick Mitchell.

Ageism impacts every member of an organization, regardless of age

Age discrimination can be devastating to the careers and well-being of those impacted, but it can also have adverse affects on the organization more broadly, especially where specific training isn’t offered.

“Experiencing this type of discrimination—whether as the victim or the witness—causes employees to be demotivated, and it hurts productivity, it hurts customer service, it hurts product quality perhaps as well, and we also see more turnover,” says Mitchell. “Those who witness it, especially those approaching the age of 40, see how those over 40 are being treated and say, ‘this may not be a company I want to work for in the future.'”

With so much focus on millennials and Gen Z, it’s easy to forget how significant the older population is and how quickly it’s growing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median age of the American worker is 42.2 years old, and those over 55 will comprise a quarter of the entire American workforce in less than five years.

Paul Pellman, the CEO of Kazoo HR, uses the example of learning how to tie your shoes when describing the advantages of an age-diverse workforce; it’s a lot easier to figure things out when benefiting from the advice of someone who’s done it before.