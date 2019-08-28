How to make an actually effective to-do list if you’re a procrastinator

There are many reasons why you procrastinate . You might find it difficult to face your fears of not doing a specific task well enough. You might be put off by the unpleasant feelings you associate with tackling a specific project. Or you might convince yourself that because you work better under pressure, you might as well wait until the deadline is closer .

But while everyone procrastinates at some level, chronic procrastination can have serious consequences. Not being able to tick something off your to-do list doesn’t always mean it’s the end of the world, but if you consistently fail to meet deadlines, or ask your boss for an extension every single week, they’ll probably hear alarm bells and may even start thinking about disciplinary measures.

There are many ways to beat procrastination, but the easiest way to get things done is to make a to-do list that works with your natural tendencies. Don’t know where to start? Here are some ideas to consider.

1. Figure out what to eliminate or automate

If you’re the kind of procrastinator who can’t seem to complete your to-do list because there are simply too many items, you might want to figure out what you can eliminate. For those time-consuming tasks that are necessary (but don’t bring you a lot of returns), you might want to see if there are solutions and systems in place that will do it for you.

For starters, if you’ve been doing your budget manually, now might be the time to look at using software. You can also design systems for that particular activity to make it easier for yourself. As Zapier’s Justin Pot previously wrote, “There’s something strangely satisfying about setting up an automation to do tasks you’d otherwise be doing manually, which is why it’s become one of my go-to procrastination activities.”

2. Make sure that your tasks are broken down into specific parts

Sometimes it seems daunting to start a project because of its scale, which is why it’s important to break tasks down into small chunks. Sometimes, even that’s overwhelming. As a writer, this is a common dilemma I face when I’m writing an article. I know that once I write the introduction, the rest of the piece typically writes itself. But there are days when writing that introduction seems impossible.

There are instances when the answer is to take a break and come back to it. But when you have deadlines to meet and that’s not an option, you can try moving to another part of those tasks. Going back to the writing example, there is no rule that says you can’t write your ending before the beginning, or start in the middle, before adding an introduction and a conclusion. When you find yourself getting bored with one part of the task, give yourself an excuse to move on to another part.