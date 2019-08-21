The Museum of Ice Cream is returning to New York City with a permanent location

The Museum of Ice Cream , which opened its first pop-up experience in New York City three years ago, is announcing today that it is returning to the city with a permanent installation this fall.

“Our community asked for it,” says Maryellis Bunn, co-creator and CEO of the Museum of Ice Cream. “They wanted a place where they can go to, not once, but to continue to come and visit us. When we have these pop-up models, we’re not able to hold space for our community. So to be able to give them a place, not just programmatically, but also to have it be a place that’s theirs is so important to us.” The new New York flagship location will be in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

Since Museum of Ice Cream first launched, its creators have been steadily carving a more permanent place for themselves in the world of experiential retail. Under its parent company Figure8, which raised a $40 million series A round of funding last week, the Museum of Ice Cream brand has extended to a retail collection at Target, a makeup collaboration with Sephora, and, yes, actual ice cream. But most importantly, the Museum of Ice Cream moved away from its pop-up format in lieu of flagship locations, first in San Francisco and now in New York City.

Through interviews and focus groups, the company has collected a sizable amount of both quantitive and qualitative data from its 1.5 million visitors to aid in how and where it should build out its brand.

“Our ambition has always been to create spaces that can connect humans to humans, and humans to architecture. Our journey to get there has been to create, understand, and then recreate,” Bunn says. “We create spaces, we understand what’s going on, and we get tons and tons of visitor feedback.”

“So the goal has always been [to create flagship locations],” Bunn continues, “but we needed to be at the place where we had the right information and the right breadth of data to really create the products that we wanted to create but that the world needed.”

Museum of Ice Cream NYC will span nearly 25,000 square feet across three floors with 13 new installations, including the MTA inspired “Celestial Subway” a giant beehive, and the museum’s largest sprinkle pool to date, all of which is designed and produced in-house.