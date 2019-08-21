This ‘unproductive’ activity can actually help you get more done

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re on a mission to be as productive as possible. After all, there’s always more to do when you’re a high achiever. You want to accomplish more, achieve success, and continuously be on top of your game.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with that mindset. But, unfortunately, this kind of attitude can also cause you to overlook a productivity hack that on its face, seems like the antithesis of getting things done.

I’m talking about lightening up on your approach and bringing play into your everyday work. Yes, you read that right. In fact, a new study found a link between play and performance—specifically a 20% increase in productivity.

Here’s how you can play more and achieve more at the same time.

Train yourself to take things less seriously

As a high achiever, you probably take yourself very seriously, which means that you’ll benefit a great deal from taking yourself less seriously and having a playful attitude. You can do this by seeking opportunities to laugh and joke with colleagues. Now, I’m not saying that you need to throw rubber chickens or tell knock-knock jokes. You do, however, need to find ways of bringing appropriate humor into work situations. Make it a point to smile and laugh. Bringing positive energy into relationships tends to build trust and connections.

Another aspect of play for productivity is its connection to creativity and innovation. Often a new idea is a result of putting different or unexpected things together in new ways. The distance from “ha ha” to “aha” is short. The (appropriate) joking you do about a barrier or problem can lead to unexpected insights you might not have come across otherwise.

Make the ordinary more creative

You can also look for ways to adopt a more playful approach into your ordinary day. If your group is brainstorming and putting ideas on sticky notes, ask them to use images rather than words. One team I know holds regular meetings where they talk about what went well and less well in the previous work cycle. Each week, a member of the team is responsible for finding a new metaphor for their brainstorm. One week, it was the wind in their sails versus the waves slowing them down. Another week, tailwinds versus headwinds, or gas in their engine compared to potholes in their path. You get the idea. They made the ordinary a bit more fun by thinking about things in a slightly different way. Because they were having fun, they could get through tasks more quickly.