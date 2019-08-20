These are the 10 best places to buy a vacation home, and they’re not where you’d guess

There may be a recession looming , but some people out there still have the resources to both take a vacation and buy a home in which to while away their days away from Slack notifications. Of course, if you are one of the lucky few with down-payment money burning its way through your savings account, you probably want to make a good investment and buy a vacation home that can earn back a little of the mortgage money when you rent it out to strangers on Airbnb or, as the case may be, Vacasa.

Speaking of which, Vacasa, the vacation rental site that isn’t Airbnb, has put out a list of what it considers to be the “Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home.” After poring over its market data and local expertise, the site put together a list it thinks can help potential owners maximize the return on their investment. The list is interesting in that it includes a lot of places that aren’t exactly A-list vacation sites. The Hamptons, Malibu, and Jackson Hole aren’t mentioned at all.

While the list has a few summertime fun mainstays (Myrtle Beach and Key West, for example), it focuses for the most part on lesser-known destinations and rising hot spots, which makes it feel all the more like you’re getting in on the ground floor of a great opportunity. And what rising real estate mogul doesn’t enjoy that sales pitch?

Here are the top 10 destinations that Vacasa suggests might be worth starting a mini real estate empire, along with their market median home sale price:

Sevierville, Tennessee—$239,976 Killington, Vermont—$208,828 Davenport, Florida—$255,390 Whittier, North Carolina—$178,000 Kissimmee, Florida—$264,863 Dauphin Island, Alabama—$345,281 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina—$213,950 Key West, Florida—$763,109 Fort Bragg, California—$509,500 Big Sky, Montana—$585,000

Check out the rest of the list here, including at the No. 20 spot, Rhododendron, Oregon, home to the only Dairy Queen on the way to Mount Hood.