Behold the astronaut lounge at Virgin Galactic’s $250K-per-flight spaceport

If space-obsessed billionaires get their way, people who can pay a whopping amount of money—about $250,000—will be hopping on a commercial rocket for a space flight in the next few years. At Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic , astronauts are scheduled to fly as soon as 2020, and the company is now readying its spaceport for its first customers. Where will these wealthy space tourists hang out before they get on their spaceship? Inside a gorgeous lounge full of natural materials, featuring a view of the New Mexico desert and not a piece of technology in sight.

Last week, Virgin Galactic unveiled the interior spaces of Spaceport America headquarters in New Mexico. The spaceport was originally built by Foster + Partners in 2011, but has mainly served as a place to build and store aircraft since then as the company has experienced numerous delays in sending rockets to space. By finally building out the first two floors of the building, which Virgin Galactic refers to as the “Gateway to Space,” the company has turned it from a hangar to a fully operational spaceport, where Virgin Galactic plans to start running commercial flights next year.

The newly installed interiors aren’t just for the mission control experts, pilots, and mechanics who have recently started working out of the spaceport full-time. The design team at Virgin Galactic also unveiled a lounge where what it calls “future astronauts” and their families can hang out preflight. It’s the ultra-exclusive equivalent of an airport’s first-class lounge, only for people (and their entourages) who can afford the $250,000 roundtrip ticket.

“The ultimate goal is just to celebrate becoming an astronaut with friends and family in that location,” says Jeremy Brown, design director at Virgin Galactic who formerly worked in design at Virgin Atlantic. “It’s using the Gateway to Space for that metaphorical and physical vehicle to becoming an astronaut.”

The lounge, which occupies the first floor of the spaceport, pays homage to the Earth, not the galaxy. Called Gaia, it looks just like a swanky restaurant, with a bar in the middle of the space. Virgin Galactic worked with the London-based design studio Viewport, which chose natural materials like wood and stone, as well as colors that would complement the sweeping views of the New Mexico desert outside. All the chairs in the space are oriented toward the windows.

“We were very much trying to make sure there was an area within [the] spaceport that didn’t have lots and lots of tech and future feel,” says Gareth Southall, cofounder and director at Viewport who also previously worked in design at Virgin Atlantic.



The only technology that is incorporated into the space is called the “astronaut walkway,” which features an interactive floor with graphics of constellations that shift when you step on it (it can also be programmed to show graphics such as the status of flights). The elevated walkway runs right through the center of the space out to the runway, acting almost like a high-tech red carpet for the space tourists. Just in case all of the attention in the room isn’t on them as they walk out, there’s a mirror-clad inverted pyramid suspended over the walkway to give spectators a better view.