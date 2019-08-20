You could sleep in this giant sandcastle at Coney Island thanks to Booking.com

When you built sandcastles as a kid, did you ever fill your bucket with sand, add one more turret to your miniature recreation of Neuschwanstein Castle, and then stop to survey your architectural wonder and think, “Man, I wish I could sleep here.” Yeah, me neither.

That said, there is one sandcastle that would be worth the risk of getting sand in your unmentionables: Booking.com has just unveiled a sand mansion in celebration of National Sandcastle Day. (That was yesterday.) The life-size sandcastle is less of a Sleeping Beauty-esque domain and more of a modern mansion, or “SAND”-sion as Booking insists on calling it.

The structure stands 8 feet high and is 18 feet long and wide. It’s not only a sweet beachside getaway, but also the largest sand sculpture constructed in New York City. The project, built at the beach on Coney Island, was overseen by Matt Long, the master sand sculptor, and was built in homage to the 29th Annual Coney Island Beach Sand Sculpture Competition, which took place on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The house has a real bed, Instagram-worthy boutique hotel-esque decor, and all the swanky amenities a sand structure of its scale can offer. (NB: There is no mention of a bathroom, so good luck with that!) Booking.com guests will also get dinner for two on the Coney Island Boardwalk (so Nathan’s hot dogs and clam strips followed by funnel cakes) as well as sunrise beach yoga, and Luna Park VIP passes for surveying your domain from the top of The Tickler roller-coaster.

If you want the chance to sleep on the beach without getting arrested for vagrancy, head to Booking.com on August 22 at high noon (EST) to vie for a shot at booking an overnight stay. You have to be prepared to be in New York City on August 23 and 24, though.