The Apple Card launches today for all you Apple diehards in the U.S.

Apple completists will be thrilled to know that the Apple Card has launched today for all U.S. customers who were lucky enough to be offered the chance to have a sleek new way to rack up debt .

The card is “built on simplicity, transparency, and privacy,” according to Apple, and it has no annual fees. And while it claims that it “encourages customers to pay less interest, offers an easy-to-understand view of spending and provides a new level of privacy and security,” it is still pretty much just a credit card, albeit one designed in Cupertino.

That said, you can get 2% back on purchasing your next Android phone or 3% back on your next Apple purchase, but whatever you buy, Apple’s cleverly designed visual metrics will help you track your spending. Apparently, people have been craving a new way to spend their hard-earned dolla dolla bills. After rolling it out to insiders and Apple employees, the card is now available to all who pass muster, and demand reportedly is high.

“We’re thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay, in a release. “Customers have told us they love Apple Card’s simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending.”