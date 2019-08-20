Apple’s Apple TV+ streaming service will reportedly launch in November for $9.99/month

Apple’s upcoming video streaming service will reportedly launch in November, according to Bloomberg . The Netflix competitor, dubbed Apple TV+, was first unveiled by Apple back in March. Yet since that time, Apple has revealed little about the upcoming service beyond a slate of original content the company has planned. Apple has always said the service will debut in the fall.

A November launch date makes a lot of sense for Apple TV+ considering another major video streaming service, Disney+, is launching on November 12. It’s possible that Apple may be aiming to launch Apple TV+ in the first week of November in order to attract subscribers before they have yet another choice in video streaming services.

Beyond the November launch, Bloomberg is also reporting that Apple is considering a $9.99 monthly fee for Apple TV+ as well as a free one-month trial for anyone who signs up. $9.99 would put it on the cheaper side of most Netflix plans, but make it $3 more expensive than Disney+’s $6.99 fee.

As for content, Apple is reportedly boosting its spend on original shows and movies to $6 billion, up from $1 billion. Shows available at launch will include the Jennifer Aniston-led The Morning Show, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, See with Jason Momoa, and Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer. Series are expected to be launched with the first three episodes at once and then another new episode each following week. This is different from the way Netflix launches series, which makes the whole season available to binge at one time.