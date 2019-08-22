10 books that CEOs keep returning to, over and over again

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, and Oprah Winfrey share one thing in common beyond their billionaire status: they’re voracious readers. Buffett famously claims he still reads 600 to 1,000 pages a day . Many of today’s up-and-coming CEOs read a lot as well , so we decided to ask several which books have profoundly impacted their businesses and lives enough that they reread them regularly:

When Breath Becomes Air — Paul Kalanithi

“Being an entrepreneur and a female immigrant can often become a lonely journey, and during those times, I found myself going back to a certain set of books, looking for inspiration and to restore faith in my own abilities,” says Medina Baitemirova, founder and CEO of Clinicai, a predictive healthcare startup that detects colorectal cancers and other diseases. “[When Breath Becomes Air] reminds me that my life is much bigger than it seems, in terms of my work and dreams but also in terms of people that surround me.”

The entire Harry Potter series — J.K. Rowling

Christie Marchese, founder and CEO of Picture Motion, an impact agency for film and entertainment, says she rereads the whole saga every other year at least. “J.K. Rowling created an incredible world that I truly enjoy revisiting when I need a mental break from work,” she says. “Plus, Dumbledore gives great advice, and I take inspiration from Hermione’s activism for the rights of house elves.”

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln — Doris Kearns Goodwin

“I’ve liked history books since I was a kid,” says Richard Matsui, founder and CEO of kWh Analytics, a solar fintech company. “Imagine you meet your professional idol who then dismisses you as an ‘ape’ because you’re poorly educated and even more poorly dressed. Ten years later, you’re president of the United States, and you make that professional idol your secretary of war during the Civil War, because you know he’s the best person for the job. That’s one of many instances reflecting Lincoln’s clarity of purpose. He consistently put what he was trying to accomplish above his own ego.”

Loving What Is: Four Questions That Can Change Your Life — Byron Katie

“Startups involve so many ups and downs, and it’s easy to tie my own sense of worth to the company’s and become too attached to outcomes,” says Vlada Bortnik, cofounder of the video communication app Marco Polo. “This book helps me maintain healthy distinctions and reminds me to enjoy the journey.”

Blue Ocean Strategy — Renée Mauborgne and W. Chan Kim

“I tend to stick to entrepreneurial classics,” says Michelle Cordeiro Grant, CEO of LIVELY, an inclusive bra and underwear startup. “Blue Ocean forces you to focus on how to create market share rather than take market share, in order to build a long-term, successful business.”

Dare to Lead — Brené Brown

“This is the one business book that I return to frequently, as our company has scaled quickly over the past three years,” says John Paasonen, founder and CEO of digital mortgage platform Maxwell Financial Labs. “It’s not a typical leadership book filled with hyperbole but a practical guide for managers to address the emotion of leading a team. . . . This is required reading for everyone on our leadership team.”