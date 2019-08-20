This is how the cover letter has evolved throughout the years

If you bring up the subject of cover letters to a group of hiring managers and recruiters, you’ll probably get a mixed bag of opinions. Some will say the cover letter is dead, while others still deem it an application essential. But what’s the real deal on cover letters in 2019 and beyond ?

The truth is, not submitting a cover letter won’t necessarily land you an immediate rejection. But if your application lands on the desk of a hiring manager who considers cover letters a necessity, then you could be out of the game at a glance. Plus, when you consider that a punchy, brief cover letter can help you to stand out in a mile-high stack of résumés, it makes total sense to include one.

You do, however, need to make sure yours is on point. Cover letters have changed a lot in recent years. While a copied-and-pasted page of self-promotion may have once been the norm, it’s now a hiring manager’s worst nightmare. Here’s how the cover letter has changed throughout the years and how to make sure yours is up-to-date and gets heads turning.

From a lengthy summary to a short, concise introduction

Back in the ’90s, the average cover letter was a lengthy, detailed promotion of the candidate’s career history and skills. They were often a page or two in length and contained the ins and outs of the individual’s education. They also squeezed in a mention of every job they’d ever had.

A hiring manager today probably won’t have time to go through a cover letter that reads like a life story. That’s why the modern-day cover letter needs to be concise and snappy. Recruiters have different opinions on the ideal length, but the consensus is that candidates should keep it short and sweet. The purpose of your cover letter is to draw recruiters in and entice them to read your résumé. You need to make sure that every sentence is highly relevant to the target company and proves how you could add impact.

From focusing on self-promotion to an emphasis on adding value

Not so long ago, it was common to send the very same cover letter out to numerous companies, with only a simple name change to differentiate. That meant that rather than focusing on the unique needs and requirements of the organization, the document merely waxed on about how great the candidate was.

Nowadays, it takes recruiters just a few seconds to spot a mass-produced cover letter. What’s more, competition for jobs is stiffer than ever. That’s why today, it’s crucial to tailor your cover letter to your target company. It’s not just about convincing them that you’re a great candidate. You also need to demonstrate how you’re uniquely equipped to meet their needs.