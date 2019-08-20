We need to change our perception about what it means to have a successful career in tech

A deep appetite for and retention of knowledge Developing solutions in a scenario with no right answer Motivating a diverse group of collaborators Identifying the downstream effects of a decision

It shouldn’t be a tough question for professionals working in tech. STEM fields are a doorway to a world of possibility. The above traits all serve as assets to researchers, data analysts, designers, project managers, and a slew of other titles. While on the surface, tech fields seem inherently science-y and code-forward, technology is a means to create, rather than the end product itself.

Currently, we’re building a future that is geared towards—and depends on—tech industry jobs. But the industry needs to change the conversations around tech jobs in general, not just those involving STEM, to develop a broader, more inclusive definition.

There are two sides to the industry. Yes, the team that’s focused on developing better tools is rooted in STEM. But the other, more critical side focuses on using technology to improve products and services. That’s where creativity comes in.

STEM jobs don’t necessarily require a passion for STEM subjects

I don’t code, and I’m not an engineer. I like to create and learn a lot of different things, and in school, I was fascinated by psychology. But my passions, which aren’t inherently tech-focused, match neatly with an essential role in tech. Currently, I work as user experience designer and business leader at a digital business consultancy.

For a high-profile example of another woman in tech, look at Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss, who told Recode‘s Kara Swisher that it’s difficult for her to classify Glossier as a beauty company, or a tech company. “I think we’re both,” Weiss said. Before founding Glossier, Weiss worked at W and Vogue. She shows us that great technologists can come from any background because the technology isn’t the focus of the work, but the means to create.

Great leaders in technology are adept at creative problem-solving

If you think about the purpose of technology, it’s to make our lives better. That might mean making medical devices less intrusive, connecting people with similar interests, or making it easier to buy groceries. And in this rapidly evolving landscape, the only limit to new solutions is our imagination.