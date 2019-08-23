Kirsten Dunst talks her weird, wonderful new TV show and why she’ll never play a man’s accessory

Considering the theological implications of its title, Kirsten Dunst took some inspiration for her starring role in Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida from an unlikely source.

“I watched a lot of Honey Boo Boo,” Dunst says during our interview.

Excuse me? To prepare for her role as Disney-adjacent mother Krystal Stubbs, who is making her way through the plastic world of multilevel marketing scams in the ’80s, the show’s star and executive producer studied a reality TV tot pageant princess?

Yes. She certainly did.

“It was the accent, the not-caring, the kind of, like, letting it all hang out there,” Dunst says. “Not worrying about politeness or poise or that kind of thing. And being more aggressive. I wanted to give Krystal that kind of vibe.”

Fair enough. This is the kind of unconventional approach a star takes when she’s been making major movies since she was younger than Honey Boo Boo at her first pageant. And it’s hard to argue with the results. To describe the plot of On Becoming a God, which premiers on August 25, in too much detail would spoil some of the first episode’s surprises. All that potential viewers need know is that it follows Dunst’s character as she navigates the Amway-like pyramid scheme, Founders American Merchandise (a/k/a FAM), in a sunbaked, pastel-heavy setting strewn with water parks, gators, and palm trees. Whatever Dunst’s inspiration for the role, she plays Krystal with such naturalistic charm, pluck, and boldness that it’s hard to resist rooting for her.

Although it’s coming out at a moment when America is rabidly obsessed with scammers like Anna Delvey, Elizabeth Holmes, and the Fyre Festival crew, On Becoming a God wasn’t rushed into production to meet market demand. Instead, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky developed the show three years ago. They were at AMC at first, then the show was slated to be a YouTube original before finally landing at Showtime. Throughout the journey, Dunst remained committed, having fallen hard for the script.