A fan used 13,000 LEGOs to build this amazing, life-size, fully operational claw machine

Who: LEGO-loving YouTuber Luke99.

Why we care: We have come a long way from the days of the erector set, and the attendant phallic puns. Today’s bored children can instead use items from LEGO, which Fast Company once deemed the Apple of toys, to not only build a life-size claw machine but make it fully operational.

A new video from YouTuber Luke99 shows off the contours and mechanics of the machine and confirms that it actually works. Others have made claw machines built from LEGOs as far back as five years ago, but never a life-size one that worked this well. (As far as Fast Company can tell.) The young builder, whose past creations include a life-size LEGO Batman pinball machine and an ever-evolving custom city, assembled the machine by hand using 13,000 individual LEGO pieces, circuitry from the LEGO Mindstorms EV3 system, and absolutely no glue.

The inspiration, according to the video, came from Luke not having a claw machine but wanting one and thus deciding to build one himself. May we all channel Luke in going after what we want this week.

Watch a full video about how the machine works below.