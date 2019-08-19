Target gets whole-food fever with Good & Gather, a grocery brand of 2,000 all-natural items

As Lao Tzu once said, “Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow.” Keep that in mind as we tell you that all 1,800-plus Target locations across the country will start stocking a brand new grocery line beginning next month.

That’s right—in an ongoing series of natural and spontaneous changes, Target is adding a new store brand to the mix: Good & Gather, USA Today reports. It will sell its own store brand of milk, beet hummus, tortilla chips, and avocado toast salad.

Within that brand are four separate lines: kids, organic, seasonal, and signature, but whichever Good & Gather product you buy, they are all made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors, and high-fructose corn syrup and carry a money-back guarantee: “Love every bite or your money back.” So if you don’t love your Southwest Bagged Salad Mix or your Honey Nut Hoops, you can hop in your car or green transportation alternative, trek all the way back to the store, wait in line, and demand your $2.15 refund.

Six hundred and fifty Good & Gather products will be available at stores nationwide and on Target.com starting September 15. They include: bagged salads, cheese, granola, sparkling water, deli fresh entrees and sides, fruit squeezers, frozen fruit, fresh vegetables, chips, and nutrition bars. By the end of 2020, the brand will include more than 2,000 products, making it Target’s largest store brand launch.

As Target continues to evolve its store brands, it’s getting rid of some of its older brands that you’ve come to know and love, including Archer Farms. Before you start filling your apocalypse bunker with extra bags of Archer Farms Double Chocolate Chunk Granola, Target pinky swears that it is not taking away the products guests love until it has “an even better solution under the Good & Gather brand,” USA Today reports. Presumably that means Triple Chocolate Chunk Granola.