Spotify Parcast just launched a new daily true crime podcast for all you crime junkies

Here’s a little good news, bad news: The good news is that Parcast at Spotify is launching a new daily true crime podcast today, the bad news is that we live in a world where there is so much true crime, such a thing is possible.

Today in True Crime is a daily podcast about all things true crime, hosted by Vanessa Richardson of Parcast’s Serial Killers with other True Crime podcast personalities popping in for guest appearances every Wednesday starting in mid-September. The show will cover all facets of the true crime phenomenon throughout history. “True Crime is one of those genres, like sports, music or news, that has no shortage of history to tap into,” explains Max Cutler, founder + managing director of Parcast at Spotify. “Our incredible research team uncovers interesting facts and stories every day, some which we use in our other shows, and some which are perfect for this new daily series. This includes some of the most famous crimes in history, such as Jack the Ripper’s killing spree or Tupac Shakur’s murder; and goes as far back as Pompey the Great’s assassination in Ancient Egypt in 48 BCE, to recent crimes, including when two stolen Van Gogh paintings were recovered in 2016.”

While the global thirst for true crime has been well-documented, weirdly, this appears to be the first daily true crime podcast.”Frankly, we were shocked when we discovered that,” said Cutler. “As hot as both true crime and podcasting in general are at this moment in time — there isn’t any major daily true crime podcast.”

Now that it’s getting comfortable at its new home at Spotify, Parcast is getting ready to ramp up production. “We are more than doubling the number of shows this year versus last year,” Cutler said. “And we’ll have a lot more to talk about very soon.”