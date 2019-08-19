Today, Elon Musk is worried about asteroids 

Elon Musk is worried an asteroid will destroy the Earth. Musk retweeted a tweet with a link to an article that claims NASA is preparing for the “colossal God of Chaos” asteroid, which is scheduled to skim past the Earth in 10 years. Matter of fact, the God of Chaos asteroid will come so close to Earth it may actually fly by under the television satellites flying above us.

The good news, if you trust Musk, is that though he’s worried about asteroids hitting the Earth and destroying all life on the planet, Musk says he “wouldn’t worry about this particular one.” However, he goes on to say that a big asteroid will eventually hit the Earth and we’ve currently got no defenses for it.

Great name! Wouldn’t worry about this particular one, but a big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defense. https://t.co/XhY8uoNNax — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2019

And Musk isn’t wrong: Scientists do think the Earth is overdue for another massive asteroid strike like the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. But then again, Musk does have a habit of being worried that a lot of things will destroy Earth including artificial intelligence, robots, and even Google.